Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians are attacking Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, 14 attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions of the Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published operational information as of 06:00:
- The Russian army is advancing in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the state of the Belarusian armed forces has not changed significantly, but the threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Brusky, Stari Vyrky in Sumy oblast, and Hremyach in Chernihiv oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to conduct counterattacks, conducting enhanced air reconnaissance by drones. Fighting continued in the area of the settlements of Ternova and Vesele, and enemy shelling was recorded near Ruskie Tyshki.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian military fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of Dovhenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha and Dolyna.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy intensified offensive and assault operations. He fired mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers and operational and tactical aircraft to destroy Ukrainian troopsʼ fortifications along the entire line of contact.
- In the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers periodically fire on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dibrova and Zakitne.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy stormed in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, had no success, suffered losses and retreated. Conducts hostilities in the area of Toshkivka.
- In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery and mortars, the Russian occupiers attacked in the area of the settlement of Vyskryva and tried to improve their tactical position near Volodymyrivka and Vasylivka. Russian troops suffered casualties in the area of the settlement of Oleksandropillia.
- In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, stormed and attacked in the area of the settlement of Vesele. He suffered losses and retreated.
- In the Kurakhiv direction, the Russians fired artillery at civilian infrastructure, including multiple rocket launchers. They launched an offensive in the Novomykhailivka and Oleksandrivka districts, but were unsuccessful.
- In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops fired from jet and barrel artillery and mortars and conducted counter-battery battles. In the Novodarivka area, the Russians suffered losses and withdrew.
- In the South Buh area, the Russian occupiers fired mortars and artillery shells at homes.
- The situation in the Bessarabian direction is without significant changes.
- Russiaʼs naval groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping.
- In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 14 enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours, eight tanks, 14 units of armored combat vehicles and six units of enemy vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down one Orlan-10 drone.