General Staff Morning Summary: Enemy Successful in the East and Plans to Mobilize Students

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 06:00.
- The enemy has focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction;
- from artillery and mortars the enemy fired on settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, launched a missile strike on the settlement of Desna;
- in the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers were focused on maintaining the occupied borders, conducting counterattacks to restore lost positions. The enemy also attracts sabotage and reconnaissance groups;
- in the Sievierodonetsk direction the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the area of the settlement of Ustynivka, in the Bakhmut direction in the area of the settlement of Zolote-4;
- in the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the area of the settlements of Yurievka, Novokalinovo, and Pervomaiskoye;
- in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked unsuccessfully in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka.
- in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka, to replenish the losses of the 107th Rifle Battalion, which amounted to more than 50%, 260 servicemen arrived, who had previously been involved in the Kharkiv direction.
- in the absence of mobilization resources in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast, the occupation military command plans to involve students in hostilities.