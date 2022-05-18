The National Guard showed a video of the Ukrainian military blowing up a bridge in the Luhansk oblast

The National Guard showed a video of the Ukrainian military blowing up bridges from Rubizhne to Sievierodonetsk. This was done to slow down the advance of Russian troops.

The video was published on the Facebook page of the National Guard.

"In order to stop the attack of the occupying forces on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, some time ago bridges on a key connection coming from Rubizhne were blown up. The operation was carried out by the Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Special Forces Operation, and the Security Service of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The National Guard stressed that blowing up the bridges helped protect Kyiv, and therefore will give preference to the defense of Luhansk oblast.