In the “Diia” app you can again issue a certificate of IDPs and apply for assistance

In the "Diia" application [e-governance platform and app], users can again get help from an internally displaced person. They can also apply for social assistance there.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Our team has completed technical updates of the service in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Now Ukrainians can once again issue a certificate of internally displaced person and social benefits in the application for themselves and their children," he said.

Fedorov reminded that the service is available to those who left communities in which hostilities continue or who find themselves under occupation. In addition, the Ministry of Social Policy will pay assistance to those who have previously received a certificate of IDPs and are waiting for payment on the card "eSupport".