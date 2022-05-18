Evening summary of the General Staff: Armed Forces liberated a village in Kharkiv oblast, and spontaneous rallies in occupied Luhansk oblast

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00:
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Progress, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.
- Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which are stationed in the border areas of the Kursk oblast, replenish stocks of material and technical means and ammunition.
- In Kharkiv oblast, the settlement of Dementiyivka was liberated as a result of an offensive by Ukrainian troops. The enemy is advancing in the area of the settlement of Ternova, fighting continues.
- In the Lyman direction, the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the previously occupied borders. The enemy used aircraft to strike at civilian targets in the areas of Toshkivka, Zolote, Avdiyivka, Volodymyrivka and Vodiane.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the Nyzhnie, without success. It unsuccessfully stormed Katerynivka in the Bakhmut direction.
- In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy led an offensive near Novoselivka, suffered losses, and retreated. In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the Pobeda direction but was unsuccessful.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired on Luparevo, Posad-Pokrovske, Vysun, Osokorivka and Novovorontsovka.
- According to available information, spontaneous protests of members of the families of persons forcibly mobilized into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces took place on May 16-17 in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk oblast. Protests were recorded in Luhansk and Rovenky. The main requirement is to return the mobilized home.