Luhansk oblast was left without electricity — the occupiers destroyed the last substation

The last large substation was cut off in Luhansk oblast.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"About an hour ago, the light disappeared in those homes in the region where it still remained. There are active battles near Lysychansk, there are hits in the 220 kV power line. The Russians cut off electricity and damaged the last powerful power substation. The damage is very serious. Repairs are impossible until the cessation of hostilities," he said.