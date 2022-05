Russian military fired missiles on Dnipro, one woman was wounded due to the shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to Reznichenko, one of the missiles was shot down by the air defense forces, its wreckage fell on a private yard. One woman was injured, two houses were damaged.

Another missile hit the transport infrastructure and destroyed it.