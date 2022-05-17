The government has expanded the list of Ukrainians who will receive payments from the state

The government has decided to expand the list of Ukrainians who will receive additional payments from the state. This applies to payments of 2-2.5 thousand hryvnias to the most vulnerable categories.

The press service of the government writes about it.

Previously, these payments went to internally displaced persons on a monthly basis from among the most vulnerable social categories. The list will now be expanded.

"Our people from the occupied territories, from the settlements that are in the zone of active hostilities, as well as the citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territory, will also be able to receive payments. Together with the United Nations, the Red Cross, UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migration, we have launched projects that will help our citizens who have suffered the most from the war," said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

He stressed that you can register for such assistance on the information platform "eHelp". The opportunity to submit an application through "Diia" will be launched soon.