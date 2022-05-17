Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russian army is trying to advance along the entire front line in the Donbas

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of May 17. Russian troops have no success on any part of the front.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is trying to advance along the entire line of contact, shelling settlements with artillery. In the Bakhmut, Klinov, Soledar and Vovchoyarivka districts, Russia is firing missiles and bombs from Su-35 aircraft.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the Russians are trying to advance in the direction of the village of Borovenky and the city of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army tried to break through the defences, but was unsuccessful, so it withdrew.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the Russians stormed to take control of the Novobahmutivka-Novoselivka Druha road but were also unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhove direction, with the support of artillery and aircraft, Russia is advancing on the village of Novomykhailivka, and fighting continues.

Units of the Russian army made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of the city of Maryinka.

In Mariupol, the Russians also continue to blockade our units near the Azovstal plant.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia is regrouping and recruiting troops — preparing for an offensive in the direction of Slovyansk. In the area of the village of Dovhenke, Russia tried to improve the tactical situation but was unsuccessful.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are trying to hold on to their positions and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces to the state border of Ukraine. The occupiers are also shelling our military.

In the Sivershchyna direction, in order to prevent the transfer of units of our troops, Russia continues to maintain units from the eastern military district in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. From its territory, Russia also fires on settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

There were no active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. There, Russia fires mortars and artillery at the Ukrainian military, as well as equipping the second line of defence.

There were no significant changes and fighting in the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions. There was no fighting in the South Buh area, but the Russians fired mortars and artillery at the Ukrainian military.

Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas are isolating combat areas and blocking civilian shipping.

The second stage of combat readiness testing is underway in the Belarusian Armed Forces. At one of the landfills, they are learning to build a pontoon crossing and force a water barrier.