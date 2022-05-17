In Novoyavorivsk, the wreckage of Russian missiles damaged houses, kindergartens and hospitals

At night, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike on Lviv oblast. Almost all the missiles were shot down by air defense forces, but their wreckage damaged a number of buildings in Novoyavorivsk.

The mayor of the city Volodymyr Matselyukh, told about it on air of a telethon.

“As a result of missile fire, many private houses were damaged, roofs were cut down, windows were blown out by an explosive wave, and part of the settlement was strewn with rocket fragments and chips. The pre-school educational institution, the outpatient clinic, the mayorʼs office were also damaged, there are broken windows and broken doors,” he said.

According to him, Air Defence Forces destroyed three missiles over the oblast. The railway infrastructure was also damaged.

At the same time, none of the people were injured as a result of the falling debris. The amount of damage from the missile strike is currently being established.