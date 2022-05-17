The Coca-Cola plant in Kyiv oblast plans to completely resume production by the end of May. The company was damaged during the occupation by the Russian military.

Andriy Bublyk, the companyʼs director of corporate relations and sustainable development, told Forbes in a comment.

"We plan to restore capacity by 100% by the end of May," he said.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, the power plant and office buildings were destroyed. But other facilities, including production facilities, suffered uncritically. However, it is not yet possible to fully recover due to problems with the supply of raw materials.

"Even if the lines were not damaged, the power plant was destroyed and the restoration of the pre-war format will require multimillion-dollar investments," explains Bublyk.

So far, the company is not refusing to import from abroad to meet domestic demand. But the produced drinks have already started to be exported to Moldova.