”Skhemy”: In Mariupol on satellite images the fourth place of mass burial of people was found

In occupied Mariupol, satellite images revealed the fourth place of mass burials. It was found near the city cemetery.

This was reported by " Skhemy" with reference to satellite images.

Earlier, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko said that there was information that the occupiers had deconserved the historic cemetery "Necropolis", where there may be another place of mass burial of Mariupol. The photos show this place — two trenches, one of which reaches more than 30 meters in length.

For the first time at this place, satellites recorded the cemetery in early March. This is the fourth place of mass burials near Mariupol. Three others were found in the villages of Manhush, Vynohrad, and Staryi Krym near the city.