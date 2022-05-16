Russian troops fire on Sievierodonetsk, killing at least 10 people

In the Luhansk oblast, the Russian occupiers shelled Sievierodonetsk, killing at least 10 people.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"Houses were damaged, the hospital was shelled again. At least 10 dead. Orcs are aiming at the city all day. The medical camp got the most; it flew to almost every building of the Sievierodonetsk hospital," Haidai said.

The occupiers also hit a research and production enterprise, chaotically shelling high-rise buildings in various areas of the regional center. Haidai asked city residents who did not evacuate to stay in the shelters.