The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has approved a ban on the Communist Party in Ukraine. It continued to exist for more than six years after the adoption of the law on decommunization.

This was announced by the Peopleʼs Deputy from the "Servant of the People", the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the CCU, Olga Sovhyria, on her Telegram channel.

She said that the law on decommunization had to be decided by a court to ban the party. On December 16, 2015, the Kyiv District Administrative Court banned the Communist Party, but an appeal was filed there.

"All this time, the Communist Party of Ukraine continued to exist and even received membership fees, although it was removed from the election process," — said the Peopleʼs Deputy.

Following the decision of the Sixth Court of Appeal, the decision to ban the Communist Party of Ukraine came into force.