The Russians tried to break through the border in Sumy Oblast. A Ukrainian border guard was killed in a battle with saboteurs

The Russians tried to break through the border in Sumy Oblast, killing a Ukrainian border guard.

This was reported by the city council of Hlukhiv, whose resident was killed.

The enemy opened fire on the border area of Shostka district with mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns and submachine guns. Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups tried to enter the territory of Ukraine under cover of fire.

“Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Popovchenko was an inspector of the second category border service. He had 10 years of experience in the PSU, last year he resigned after another contract. After a full-scale Russian invasion, he decided to continue his service and do what he could: defend Ukraineʼs border. After mobilization he was called to the department of the border service "Hlukhiv". Oleksandr Popovchenko from Hlukhiv and his comrades-in-arms got into a fight with an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group early in the morning and was mortally wounded,” the council said.