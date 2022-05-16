In Kyiv, the fare in public transport has been restored

In Kyiv, payment for subway and land public transport resumed on May 16.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Administration.

"This decision was made by the city due to the fact that citizens are returning to the capital, so it is necessary to resume the full operation of public transport," — said the Kyiv City State Administration.

They added that this requires the purchase of fuel, spare parts for repairs, pay for electricity and pay salaries to employees of transport companies.

Passengers can pay for the train with transport cards, through payment applications and the Kyiv Digital mobile application. The price has not increased — 8 UAH for a single trip.

The metro for passenger traffic is open from 06:00 to 22:00. Trains run:

on the " red " line — from the station "Akademgorodok" to the station "Lisova";

" line — from the station "Akademgorodok" to the station "Lisova"; on the " blue " line — from the station "Heroyi Dnipra=" to the station "Teremki";

" line — from the station "Heroyi Dnipra=" to the station "Teremki"; on the "green" line: from the station "Syrets" to the station "Chervonyi Khutir".

There are interchanges: "Zoloti vorota" — "Teatralna"; "Ploshcha Lva Tolstoho" — "Palats Sportu". Without stopping, trains pass by the stations: "Maindan Nezalezhnosti", "Khreschatyk", "Dnipro", "Hydropark". Klovska metro station resumed its operation. The train interval has been shortened. On all lines, the interval is 5-7 minutes at peak hours, 10-15 minutes at other times.

Metro stations are open for people around the clock. In the case of air alarm, traffic in open areas is suspended.

The work of land public transport has been extended — from today, it works from 06:00 to 22:30. A list of current routes is available at this link.