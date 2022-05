The Russian army attacked Odesa Oblast using aircraft. As of now itʼs known that two adults were wounded and a small child was seriously injured.

This was reported by the Pivden (South) Operational Command.

Russia has launched missiles from strategic aircraft. They hit the object of tourist infrastructure. Buildings were destroyed there, a fire broke out after the explosion.

Also, the Russian military once again attacked the damaged and non-functioning bridge across the Dnister estuary.