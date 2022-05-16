Russian troops fired on houses in Luhansk oblast — there are dead and wounded

Yesterday, the Russians fired on a house in the old districts of Severodonetsk. A man and a woman died on the spot. Another man was hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

A 15-year-old boy from Lysychansk, who was wounded during the shelling of the city by the Russian army, was hospitalized at a childrenʼs hospital in Dnipro.

"Near Borivskyi, the occupiers were severely repulsed and retreated. They also attacked in the direction of Toshkivka. There is again a lot of destruction of the housing stock. In particular, these are the villages of the Popasna community. In Komyshuvas, Katerynivka, Novozvanivka and Troitsky, 20 houses were damaged. In the towns of Hirske and Zolote, as well as in Toshkivka itself, there are a total of 11, three of which are high-rise buildings. In addition, yesterday afternoon seven high-rise buildings in the new districts of Sievierodonetsk were recorded, and the building of the vocational school was also damaged," Haidai said.

Lysychansk, Privillya, Novodruzhesk, Rubizhne, Voievodivka, and Belohirivka were also attacked from artillery and volley fire systems.