The head of Luhansk oblast Serhiy Haidai said that gas reserves remained for 2 months

In Luhansk oblast, gas remained in the pipes for 2 months. This was announced by the head of the oblast Serhiy Haidai, quoted by Interfax.

"We still have the same difficult situation: shelling [continues] constantly in all settlements, all infrastructure is destroyed, it is almost impossible to restore it. Gas is already blocked even at the entrance to Donetsk oblast: we will stay for about two months on the remnants that are in the pipes of major highways, "said Serhiy Haidai.

Currently, gas supply remains only in some neighborhoods and parts of villages in Luhansk oblast.