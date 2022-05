Today, on May 15, at 2 p.m., the wives of the heroes of Mariupol will give a live press conference.

The journalistsʼ questions will be answered by Anna Naumenko, Kateryna Prokopenko, Yulia Fedosyuk, Olga Andrianova and Daria Tsykunova, who are meeting with world leaders and ask the world to save the heroes of Mariupol.