The flow of people entering Ukraine exceeded the flow of people leaving the country. Itʼs a record number since the beginning of the war

The flow of people entering Ukraine through its western border for the fifth day in a row exceeds the flow of people leaving the country. The total net inflow of people entering Ukraine these days reached 31 thousand people — a record figure since the beginning of the war.

According to the State Border Guard Service, more than 37,000 people left Ukraine on May 14, but almost 46,000 arrived.

According to the UN, a total of 6.111 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war. At the same time, according to the State Border Guard Service, 1.699 million people have entered Ukraine since February 28.