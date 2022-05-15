Alexander Tupitsky is no longer the head of the CCU. His term as a judge expired

On May 15, the term for which ex-chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi was appointed a judge expires.

This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada in the CCU Olga Sovgirya.

"We expect the swearing-in of one of the judges of the Constitutional Court appointed by the President of Ukraine soon," Sovhyria said.

She reminded that earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyi had canceled the decree appointing Tupytsky to office by his decree, and had appointed new judges of the Constitutional Court to two others.