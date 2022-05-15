Morning report of the General Staff: Russia continues to fire on the borders of Sumy and Chernihiv

The occupiers continue to fire on areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border on the outskirts of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the occupiers are regrouping, replenishing fuel reserves and restoring combat capability. In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units did not conduct active hostilities.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops continue to fire on units of the Armed Forces. They tried to break through the defense, but failed. The occupiers are recruiting and regrouping troops to resume the offensive on Barvinkove and Slovyansk.

Despite the losses, the enemy continues to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiyivka and Kurakhove areas.

In the city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian military is being blocked near the Azovstal plant. The Russian army continues to fire on the territory of the plant.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Buh area. It continues to hold positions.

The moral and psychological condition of the occupiers remains low.

Due to the significant losses of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, it will be staffed with personnel from other units of the Black Sea Fleet, including members of the shipʼs crews.