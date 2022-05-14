From May 16, the police will turn on the cameras to record violations on the roads. List of cities

On Monday, May 16, the patrol police turned on automatic cameras to record violations on the roads (they have been turned off since the beginning of the war).

This was announced by the First Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshytsky.

Then the cameras are turned on on the highways of cities: Kyiv, Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Khust, Mukachevo, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, Odesa, Kremenchuk, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Lutsk, Lviv and also Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne oblasts. The list of addresses is here in the comments.

Currently, 128 cameras are operational in 20 cities and 10 oblasts.