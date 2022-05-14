The Arch of Friendship of Peoples in Kyiv was renamed the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian people

At a meeting on May 14, the Kyiv City Council decided to decommunize the Arch of Friendship of Peoples and renamed it the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.

The mayor of the capital Vitaly Klychko reported about it.

Members of the city council also approved a list of more than 40 monuments and memorials that need to be removed from the streets and buildings of the capital and transferred to the Museum of Totalitarianism.