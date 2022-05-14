The wounded occupiers from Snake Island are taken to Sevastopol hospital, and Crimeans are encouraged to donate blood for them

Killed and wounded occupiers from Snake Island in the Black Sea are being taken to Russian-occupied Sevastopol. Of the 40 members of the Russian armed forces sent to the island, only eight returned alive.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Today the department of surgery and traumatology in the Sevastopol military hospital is overcrowded, and forty beds are installed in the wards.

Due to a large number of wounded in Crimea, an active campaign is underway to donate blood. The occupying power requires entrepreneurs to send workers to blood donation points. In this case, anyone can become a donor without examination and documents.

At the same time, the "state enterprises" of the peninsula received an order from the occupying authorities to send a certain number of men to the local military enlistment offices (depending on the total number of employees). They are offered to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces for a period of three months to one year. They promise to serve in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.