During the war in Ukraine, Russia killed 227 children

A full-scale war in Ukraine has killed 227 children and injured more than 420.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Most children were injured in Donetsk Oblast — 139, in Kyiv Oblast — 116, Kharkiv Oblast — 99, Chernihiv Oblast — 68, Kherson Oblast — 48, Luhansk Oblast — 45, Mykolaiv Oblast — 44, Zaporizhzhia Oblast — 28, Sumy Oblast — 17.

16 children died in Kyiv and 15 in Zhytomyr.

These figures are not final, as hostilities continue and data from the occupied territories canʼt be verified at this time.