How the international media covered the Russo-Ukrainian war, May 13

The New York Times published a video essay featuring the consequences of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities. According to the World Health Organization, Russia has launched about 200 attacks on health care facilities, Ukrainian Healthcare Center has documented 165 cases of hospitals, clinics, maternity wards, blood banks, nursing homes, and addiction treatment facilities damaged. The video essay shows Pavlo Kovtoniuk, a former deputy health minister of Ukraine, who thinks the attacks prove deliberate devastation of the Ukrainian health care system. Despite the international investigation of these cases might take years, Kovtoniuk claims that cruelty and purpose are evident in Ukraine and Putin has used this tactic even before, for example in the Chechen war, when he also targeted a maternity hospital and other facilities.

The Time writes about boycotting Russian artists providing an example of a Russian DJ, who has been silent about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and still is booked in Europe and America. DJ Nina Kraviz is arguably the most famous Russian pop musician on a global scale, who has been supporting Putin over the years on her social media. Earlier, President Zelensky has urged Russian artists to criticize the war, as did Liya Akhedzhakova and Maksym Galkin. Music is political, as well as sports. The Time talked to Ukrainian DJ Nastia, who says that electronic music culture has political roots as rave culture is about freedom and equality. Many Russian artists have joined the Ukrainian cause, and many are at risk now facing threats from the government. Some others are struggling with overwhelming russophobia abroad. Some others are managing to support Putin and to still remain in business, like Nina Kraviz. While she has been criticized by Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian Russian colleagues, some other DJs defend her saying it might be too risky for Nina to stand up against Putin’s dictatorship and that she deserves a right to work, so her tour in Europe and U.S goes on. DJ Nastia believes the reason for the electronic music scene protecting Kraviz is profit which is apparently more important than principles.

The UK is going after the network of people who keep Putin’s finances hidden, including Alina Kabayeva, Putin’s alleged lover, writes The Guardian. According to the foreign office statement, the Russian dictator’s official assets included not more than a small apartment and two old cars, while his luxurious lifestyle with yachts and mansions is obvious. The UK government, therefore, decided to target the new sanction package against Putin’s relatives and associates, including his childhood friends, network, and family, including a number of cousins, former wife Liudmula Ocheretnaya, and alleged lover Alina Kabayeva. In total UK government has imposed sanctions against 1000 individuals and 100 entities since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The "new goal" of Russia in Ukraine, announced in April, ie the capture of Donbass, seems to have the same chances of achievement as the previous goal of capturing Kyiv and overthrowing the Ukrainian government, writes Vox. Analyzing the course of events in the last three weeks, the publication states that the Russian troops managed to advance only a few kilometers, the probability of a breakthrough is low and constantly decreasing. Putin had hoped to declare at least some victory in the "sacred" May 9 ― but in fact had nothing to say. It is another matter whether this increasingly probable defeat of Russia in this battle will affect the general course of the war. After all, Ukrainian troops are also exhausted and there is no certainty that they will be able to recapture the already captured part of Donbas, at least for now.