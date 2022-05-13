In Kyiv, by the end of May, the cost of route busses may rise to UAH 15-20

In Kyiv, by the end of May, due to the lack of fuel, the cost in route buses may increase to 15-20 hryvnias. The chairman of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast Ihor Moiseenko told Susilne about this.

"Gasoline has not only become more expensive, it is also difficult to find. The fact is that even when you buy fuel in bulk, the price is much higher than at the gas station. And to buy it — it is simply not freely available. Prices reach 70 hryvnia [per littre]. Most route buses are not profitable to travel at all. Not only has passenger traffic decreased, public transport is now free, these problems are simply complemented by the cost of fuel," said Ihor Moiseenko.

In addition to the fact that the cost of gasoline has increased at least 2 times, spare parts have risen significantly. Therefore, fares in route buses may rise to the level of 15-20 hryvnias by the end of the month.