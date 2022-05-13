Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has fired 140 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk oblast. 17 people died

During the 79 days of the war, Russia fired 140 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Smerches", "Grads", and "Hurricanes" hit our peaceful communities. Prohibited cluster munitions were thrown at our towns and villages. Seventeen people were killed," the head of the Oblast State Administration said.

The occupiers damaged more than 300 houses, warehouses, and garages.

"That is how it is, the unpeaceful "peace" imposed on us by unpeaceful "neighbors", Reznichenko summed up.