”Skhemy” found real estate of pro-Kremlin politicians in France, which has not yet been sanctioned

Together with the Scanner Project, "Skhemy" journalists found the family property of Russian politicians, businessmen Alexander Babakov, Yevgeny Giner, and Mikhail Voevodin in France.

They control an entire business empire in Ukraine — a hotel chain, a bank, industrial enterprises, and a number of regional power companies.

In France, they own a large estate with a swimming pool near Lake Geneva, an estate on the border with Switzerland (all located in the municipality of Divonne-les-Bains), and the Belambra Clubs LʼHôtel du Golf in the ski resort of Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

In Ukraine, they control "Khersonoblenergo", "Kirovohradoblenergo", "Zhytomyroblenergo", "Rivneoblenergo", "Chernivtsioblenergo", "Dniprospetsstal" and the "Premier Hotels & Resorts" hotel chain, including the five-star "Premier Palace" in Kyiv and "Premier Hotel" in Odessa.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are already studying this information.