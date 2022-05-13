Small and micro businesses affected by the war can apply for a grant through Diia. How to do it

At the beginning of the war, on February 24, many businesses had to close or partially close down, so Diia, together with international and Ukrainian partners, launched € 4,000 grants for small and micro-businesses.

Who can apply?

Enterprises registered no later than December 31, 2021, in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kyiv oblasts, which:

temporarily moved from these areas or;

affected by the fighting and have the opportunity to confirm it.

What are the conditions for business?

The company must be registered in accordance with applicable law no later than December 31, 2021. Priority will be given to companies that produce vital goods and services for the civilians and military of Ukraine. See the full list of criteria at the link. 300 companies are guaranteed to receive assistance.