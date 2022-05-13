Ukrainian fighters have already destroyed 200 Russian planes and eliminated 26,900 Russian soldiers

The number of dead Russian servicemen in Ukraine since February 24 has already reached 26,900. The Ukrainians also destroyed 200 enemy planes and 1,205 tanks. The enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kurakhove direction.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In general, the enemy lost:
- 26,900 military;
- 1,205 tanks;
- 2,900 armored combat vehicles;
- 542 artillery systems;
- 193 MLRS;
- 88 air defense facilities;
- 200 aircraft;
- 162 helicopters;
- 405 UAV operational and tactical level;
- 95 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,042 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 41 units of special equipment.