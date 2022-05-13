The second semifinal of Eurovision ended in Italy. Thatʼs who made it to the finals

The second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest ended in Italy — the following countries reached the final: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

Their performances

Belgium:

Czech Republic:

Azerbaijan:

Poland:

Finland:

Estonia:

Australia:

Sweden:

Romania:

Serbia:

It will be recalled that the Ukrainian band Kalush, as well as representatives of Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Greece, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Moldova, and the Netherlands also made it to the finals.

The final will take place on Saturday, May 14, in the Italian city of Turin. Performers from the host country, as well as the "Big Five" of Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France, the largest contributors to the European Language Union (the organizers of the Eurovision), will automatically win the final places.