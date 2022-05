Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which will take place in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, May 14.

Apart from Ukraine, among the finalists were Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Greece, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Moldova, and the Netherlands.

Here is how the Kalush Orchestra performed:

Here are the performances of the other 9 finalists:

Switzerland:

Armenia:

Iceland:

Lithuania:

Portugal:

Norway:

Greece:

Moldova:

Netherlands: