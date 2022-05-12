Evening summary of the General Staff: In the Donetsk direction, the Russians intensified shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces, and in five directions their attacks failed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 6 pm. Currently, the situation at the front is as follows:

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on deterring the Armed Forces. During the day, the enemy fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk and Ruski Tyshky.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians fired artillery at the fortifications of Ukrainian units. They were also bombed by aircraft.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to capture the area on the right bank of the Siversky Donets River and gain a foothold in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka. The storming of Novoselivka was unsuccessful for the Russians.

The Russians also did not succeed in the Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Kurakhove areas.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy Azovstal.

In the western part of the Crimean peninsula, the Russians are destroying air defense systems.