Mass burial sites near Mariupol continue to increase

The occupiers are burying the murdered Mariupol residents on the outskirts of the city. Such changes were recorded by the satellite in May in the village of Stary Krym and the village of Vynohradne in the Donetsk Oblast, Schemy (Radio Svoboda) reports.

The satellite recorded the biggest changes in May in the urban-type settlement of Stary Krym. In a satellite image from May 8, the mass grave site at the local cemetery increased from 200 meters to more than 340 meters in length — compared to the image of this area on April 24. The number of tranches also increased.

The place of mass burial has also increased in the cemetery near the village of Vynohradne, east of Mariupol.