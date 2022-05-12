The occupiers want to hold a “referendum” in Mariupol on May 15

Russia may hold a "referendum" in Mariupol on May 15, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor.

By all indications, the occupiers intend to directly integrate Mariupol into Russia (along with the "DPR").

"Information is coming in about the intention to organize and hold a ʼreferendumʼ." Yesterday the Mariupol website 0629.com.ua announced the date of May 15. We have also repeatedly received evidence from sources that the self-proclaimed "mayor" set this date. We can neither confirm nor deny this. We continue to monitor and record the news," Andryushchenko stressed.

According to him, the city is switching to the Russian mobile code, and in school notebooks in the Mariupol district and the city itself, students write "Mariupol, Rostov Oblast".