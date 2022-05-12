Traffic on the bridge over the Irpin River in Stoyanka will resume on May 29. The crossing was blown up at the beginning of the war

Traffic on the restored bridge over the Irpin River in Stoyanka will open on May 29. The crossing was blown up on February 25 to prevent Russian troops from attacking Kyiv.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, only five days after the deoccupation of Kyiv oblast, specialists erected a temporary bridge on the left side of the road to open the movement of heavy goods vehicles in the direction of Kyiv — Zhytomyr in the shortest possible time.

Currently, two spans of the destroyed bridge have been dismantled, monolithic foundations have been laid, temporary supports have been installed and preparatory work on the monolithic slab is underway.