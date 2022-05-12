Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed, and three others were injured

One person was killed and three others were injured in a missile attack on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia oblast. The shelling also damaged more than 50 private homes.

This was reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).