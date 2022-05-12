The DPRK reported the “first cases” of coronavirus infection and introduced a lockdown

North Korean authorities have reported the first cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap with reference to the North Korean media, writes the BBC.

It is reported that cases of infection with the variant Omicron were recorded in Pyongyang — tests on residents with symptoms of Covid-19 were taken on May 8.

After that, a "maximum emergency" regime was introduced throughout the country and a lockdown was announced. How many people became infected is not reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his subordinates to stop the spread of the virus and promised that the country would overcome the crisis, which he said came out of nowhere.

"In all counties and cities of the country, each block their region and securely close the ways of spreading the harmful virus. We will overcome the crisis that suddenly arose, and we will definitely win," he said at a special meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the DPRK Labor Party.

Kim Jong Un also ordered tighter controls on the countryʼs borders.