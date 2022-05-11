Russia is attacking satellites in Earth orbit and jamming GPS signals

Russiaʼs behavior in space is becoming increasingly hostile, with more frequent attacks on satellites, which in turn could block GPS signals from planes, ships, cars, and conventional smartphones.

This was stated by the head of the US Space Command, General Jamie Dickinson writes The Times.

General Jamie Dickinson said attacks on space capabilities such as GPS (a global positioning system) used for navigation, mapping and timing have become "part of the daily lives of people and countries around the world." Russia is likely to use GPS suppression systems in Ukraine, and experts say the technique has become "a common tool in Russiaʼs arsenal."

Ukrainian military sources told the publication that Russia had deployed various radio interference systems since the beginning of the war and that they had initially obstructed navigation systems around Chernihiv.