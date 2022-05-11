Ukraine offers Russia to exchange prisoners for severely wounded Azovstal soldiers

Ukraine has offered the Russians to evacuate the severely wounded servicemen from the Azovstal plant through a humanitarian corridor in exchange for captured Russians.

This was announced on the evening of May 11 by the Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are ongoing.

As of now, it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means, and Russia does not agree to any of the options offered to Ukraine to save the Ukrainian military in Mariupol. The Ukrainian military does not want to surrender. However, the Russians do not agree to the "extraction"