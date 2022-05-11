In the USA the passenger had to land the plane — the pilot “failed”

In the United States, in the state of Florida, a passenger of a plane flying from the Bahamas had to land it without the necessary experience.

This was reported by CNN.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 10 with a single-engine Cessna 208 after the pilot "failed". The Federal Aviation Administration is already investigating the incident. The pilot probably needed immediate medical attention.

When one of the two passengers realized that the pilot had "dropped out", he contacted the air traffic controller. He was answered by Robert Morgan — a certified flight instructor. The passenger said that he had never flown but dealt with aviation and saw others flying. The air traffic controller asked the passenger where he was. He replied: "I have no idea. I see the coast of Florida in front of me". Then the dispatcher said to go along the coast, north or south.