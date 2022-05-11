In the USA the passenger had to land the plane — the pilot “failed”

In the United States, in the state of Florida, a passenger of a plane flying from the Bahamas had to land it without the necessary experience.
This was reported by CNN.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 10 with a single-engine Cessna 208 after the pilot "failed". The Federal Aviation Administration is already investigating the incident. The pilot probably needed immediate medical attention.
When one of the two passengers realized that the pilot had "dropped out", he contacted the air traffic controller. He was answered by Robert Morgan — a certified flight instructor. The passenger said that he had never flown but dealt with aviation and saw others flying. The air traffic controller asked the passenger where he was. He replied: "I have no idea. I see the coast of Florida in front of me". Then the dispatcher said to go along the coast, north or south.
"He was very calm. He said: "I canʼt fly. I donʼt know how to stop this thing if I go to the runway," said dispatcher Robert Morgan.
The air traffic controller himself had never flown on this model of aircraft, so he opened the dashboard diagram and began to guide his "student" step by step.
"Try to keep the wings level and see if you can start falling. Push the control lever forward and descend very slowly. Try to walk along the coast, north or south. We are trying to find you," said air traffic controller Robert Morgan, who made the key decision to direct the plane to the largest airport in the area — 12 kilometers from Palm Beach International. Together they put the Cessna on the runway.
"It seemed to me then that I would cry now because I had accumulated so much adrenaline. I was very glad that everything worked out and no one was hurt," the dispatcher said later.