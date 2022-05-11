Ukraine has regained control of 1,200 km of the border, two-thirds of which is the border with Russia

Ukrainian border guards in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts have regained control of the 1,200 km section of the border, two-thirds of which is the Russian border.

This was announced by the director of the Department of State Border Protection Leonid Baran at a press conference on May 11.

Despite the restoration of control over part of the border, the danger remains, so the classic measures of border protection are not enough. Currently, border guards continue to inspect the area in detail and set up additional posts. In addition, the number of shellings of Ukraine from Russia has been growing in recent days.