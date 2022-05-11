The State Bureau of Investigation found documents in Trostyanets about Russiaʼs plans to seize all of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation has found Russian documents in Trostyanets (Sumy Oblast) showing that Russia plans to seize all of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

"The State Bureau of Investigation investigators have found important documents of the Russian military, which clearly give the understanding that Russia was preparing to seize the entire territory of Ukraine. All this information will be studied and attached to the case file, "said Bureau Director Oleksiy Sukhachev.

Sukhachev did not tell about the details.