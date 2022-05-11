The US newspaper Washington Post opens its representative office in Kyiv

The US newspaper Washington Post is opening an office in Kyiv to cover Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and other important events.

The bureau will be headed by Isabel Khurshudyan (former correspondent of the Moscow bureau), and the main correspondent will be Max Berak (former head of the Nairobi bureau), who has been working in Ukraine for two months.

The bureauʼs team will include reporter David Stern, as well as correspondents and photographers who will come to Ukraine on a rotating basis.