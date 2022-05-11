The US newspaper Washington Post opens its representative office in Kyiv

The US newspaper Washington Post is opening an office in Kyiv to cover Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and other important events.
The bureau will be headed by Isabel Khurshudyan (former correspondent of the Moscow bureau), and the main correspondent will be Max Berak (former head of the Nairobi bureau), who has been working in Ukraine for two months.
The bureauʼs team will include reporter David Stern, as well as correspondents and photographers who will come to Ukraine on a rotating basis.
- WP has about 3 million regular subscribers worldwide and regularly has 80-100 million unique users per month. Earlier this week, the WP received the Pulitzer Prize for its coup attempt in Washington last January.
- All Ukrainian journalists also received a special collective award — "for their courage, endurance and devotion to truthful reporting during Putinʼs ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia."