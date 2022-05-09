The Pulitzer Prize was awarded in the United States. All Ukrainian journalists were awarded a special prize

The United States presented the Pulitzer Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of journalism and literature.

The winners were announced at Columbia University, which awards the prizes. All Ukrainian journalists received a special collective award.

Winners:

Miami Herald — for reporting on the latest events, namely the latest news on the collapse of a house in Surfside.

Corey Johnson, Rebecca Wallington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for the investigation;

Quanta Magazine and Natalie Wolchover — for the scientific report;

Madison Hopkins, Cecilia Reyes, Better Government Association, and Chicago Tribune — for local reporting;

The New York Times — for national and international reporting;

Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic — writing articles;

Salamis Tillet of The New York Times for critical material.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in American journalism. The winners in each category receive a prize of $ 15,000, except for the award for civil service, accompanied by a gold medal. The prize was established by the will of the newspaperʼs publisher Joseph Pulitzer and was first awarded in 1917.