The EBRD promises to get rid of Russian assets as soon as possible

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to get rid of Russian assets as soon as possible, said EBRD President Odile Reno-Basso.

This was reported by Reuters.

"We are going to abandon our portfolio as soon as possible, and we are working on it. We canʼt say more," she told a media briefing on the sidelines of the bankʼs annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The EBRD stopped investing in Russia after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. However, the bank still has shares in a number of Russian companies.