Apple will no longer release iPod Touch media players

Apple has announced that it will discontinue the iPod Touch, the latest model in the line of portable music players. The company says it will sell the iPod Touch "while stocks last."

This was reported by The Verge.

Although Apple may stop releasing special music players, the company says that the "spirit of the iPod lives" in all its devices that play music — the iPhone, iPad and HomePod Mini.

According to Apple, it introduced the first iPod "more than 20 years ago". The original model from FireWire acted only as a portable music player and models were designed almost exclusively for listening to the audio, the company produced until 2017, when it stopped producing iPod Nano and Shuffle.